Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)

Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.

In 73 of 111 games last year (65.8%) Suzuki had at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (22.5%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games last year (13 of 111), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his 111 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 7.2% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He touched home plate in 37.8% of his 111 games last season, with two or more runs in 9.9% of those games (11).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 55 .282 AVG .244 .357 OBP .326 .479 SLG .392 19 XBH 19 8 HR 6 23 RBI 23 54/20 K/BB 56/25 5 SB 4 Home Away 53 GP 58 38 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (60.3%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (24.1%) 21 (39.6%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (36.2%) 8 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%) 16 (30.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (31.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)