Saturday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (8-6) and the Chicago White Sox (5-9) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on April 15.

The Baltimore Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (3-0, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (0-2, 6.75 ERA).

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won two of seven games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (63 total runs).

The White Sox have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.80) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule