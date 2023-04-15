When the Baltimore Orioles (8-6) and Chicago White Sox (5-9) square of at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, April 15, Kyle Gibson will get the call for the Orioles, while the White Sox will send Michael Kopech to the hill. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (3-0, 3.44 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd

