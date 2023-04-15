The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .262 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In four games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of 13 games so far this year.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings