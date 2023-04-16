Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.403) this season, fueled by 14 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.
- In 78.6% of his games this year (11 of 14), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Vaughn has driven in a run in eight games this year (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.38).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Rodriguez (0-0) pitches for the Orioles to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
