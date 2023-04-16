The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has two doubles and six walks while batting .333.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.
  • Swanson has had a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (41.7%).
  • He has not homered in his 12 games this season.
  • Swanson has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 58.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Urias (3-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.833), and 26th in K/9 (10).
