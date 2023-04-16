The Memphis Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -3.5 227.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Memphis' games this year is 229.9, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Grizzlies are 40-42-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has won 48, or 76.2%, of the 63 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Memphis has a record of 40-6, a 87% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 51 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.

The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 41-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 31 games, or 32.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 46 56.1% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9 Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

Five of Grizzlies' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

In home games, Memphis has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-26-0).

The Grizzlies score just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Lakers have hit the over in nine of their last 10 contests.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).

The Lakers put up only 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (113).

Los Angeles has put together a 31-19 ATS record and a 34-16 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-42 26-22 37-45 Lakers 41-41 15-21 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

