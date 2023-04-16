The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .448.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Happ has recorded a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).

In 13 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Happ has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (53.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

