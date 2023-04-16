The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .448.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
  • Happ has recorded a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).
  • In 13 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Happ has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (53.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 15th, .833 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
