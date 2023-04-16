Lenyn Sosa -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)

Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Sosa got a hit in three games last year (out of 11 games played, 27.3%), including one multi-hit game.

Appearing in 11 games last season, he hit one long ball.

Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.

He scored in three of his 11 games last season.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 4 .100 AVG .133 .143 OBP .133 .150 SLG .333 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 4 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)