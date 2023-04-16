Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lenyn Sosa -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)
- Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa got a hit in three games last year (out of 11 games played, 27.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- Appearing in 11 games last season, he hit one long ball.
- Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.
- He scored in three of his 11 games last season.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.100
|AVG
|.133
|.143
|OBP
|.133
|.150
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Rodriguez (0-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
