After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Luis Torrens and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Julio Urias) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Torrens? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Torrens At The Plate

  • Torrens is batting .286 with a walk.
  • Torrens has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
  • Torrens has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Urias (3-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.833), and 26th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.