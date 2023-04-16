Nico Hoerner -- batting .349 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 132nd in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), with at least two hits on six occasions (46.2%).

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in eight games this year (61.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

