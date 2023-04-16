The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 10 hits, batting .233 this season with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 138th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Wisdom has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in four games this year (33.3%), homering in 10.4% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (41.7%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 58.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings