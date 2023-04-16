After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is hitting .308 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • In three of six games this year, Zavala has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rodriguez (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.