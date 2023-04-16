After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .308 with a double, a home run and a walk.

In three of six games this year, Zavala has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings