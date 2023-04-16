On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)

Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.

Suzuki picked up at least one hit 73 times last year in 111 games played (65.8%), including multiple hits on 25 occasions (22.5%).

He homered in 13 of 111 games in 2022 (11.7%), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki drove in a run in 30.6% of his games last season (34 of 111), with two or more RBIs in eight of those contests (7.2%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He came around to score 42 times in 111 games (37.8%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (9.9%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 55 .282 AVG .244 .357 OBP .326 .479 SLG .392 19 XBH 19 8 HR 6 23 RBI 23 54/20 K/BB 56/25 5 SB 4 Home Away 53 GP 58 38 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (60.3%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (24.1%) 21 (39.6%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (36.2%) 8 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%) 16 (30.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (31.0%)

