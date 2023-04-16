The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has a home run and a walk while batting .234.
  • In eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), Mancini has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In five games this year (41.7%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 15th, .833 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.