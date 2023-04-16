Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago White Sox (6-9) versus the Baltimore Orioles (8-7) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-0) to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez will answer the bell for the Baltimore Orioles.

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the White Sox have been favored six times and won three of those games.

Chicago has played as favorites of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 58.3% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 70 (4.7 per game).

The White Sox have a 5.70 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

