The Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics will play on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Brent Rooker among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Athletics have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CA
  • Location: Oakland, California
  • Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cubs -145 +120 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 4-0.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have gone 4-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cubs a 59.2% chance to win.
  • Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-7-0 record against the over/under.
  • The Cubs have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-4 3-2 4-4 4-2 6-5 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.