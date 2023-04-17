On Monday, Ian Happ (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .429 this season while batting .308 with 11 walks and eight runs scored.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
  • Happ has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 14 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (35.7%), Happ has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.60).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Muller gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 5.52 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
