After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Luis Torrens and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Torrens? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Torrens At The Plate

  • Torrens is batting .300 with a walk.
  • Torrens has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
  • Torrens has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 7.60 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Muller (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.52 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.52, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.