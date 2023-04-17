Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Madrigal -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .316 with a double and a walk.
- Madrigal enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in five games this year (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Madrigal has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.60).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (most in the league).
- Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.52, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
