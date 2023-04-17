Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- batting .381 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- He ranks 24th in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- In 78.6% of his 14 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In eight of 14 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.60).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.9 per game).
- Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.52, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.