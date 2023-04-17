Nico Hoerner -- batting .381 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to three extra-base hits.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

In 78.6% of his 14 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 14 games this year.

Hoerner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In eight of 14 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings