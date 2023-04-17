Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patrick Wisdom -- hitting .250 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 12 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .255 with eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 103rd and he is sixth in slugging.
- In 53.8% of his 13 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (38.5%, and 11.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In six games this year (46.2%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 13 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (80.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.60 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.9 per game).
- Muller (0-0 with a 5.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.52 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
