On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)

Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.

Suzuki got a hit in 65.8% of his 111 games last season, with at least two hits in 22.5% of those contests.

In 13 of 111 games last year, he homered (11.7%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Suzuki picked up an RBI in 34 games last year out of 111 (30.6%), including multiple RBIs in 7.2% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

He came around to score in 42 of his 111 games a season ago (37.8%), with two or more runs scored 11 times (9.9%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 55 .282 AVG .244 .357 OBP .326 .479 SLG .392 19 XBH 19 8 HR 6 23 RBI 23 54/20 K/BB 56/25 5 SB 4 Home Away 53 GP 58 38 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (60.3%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (24.1%) 21 (39.6%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (36.2%) 8 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%) 16 (30.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (31.0%)

