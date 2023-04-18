On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is batting .276 with three doubles and four walks.

Benintendi is batting .300 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Benintendi has recorded a hit in 12 of 14 games this season (85.7%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has not homered in his 14 games this year.

Benintendi has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (64.3%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

