The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who went 5-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .310 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Bellinger will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .526 with two homers during his last outings.

Bellinger has recorded a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (26.7%).

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year (46.7%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings