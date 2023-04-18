Tuesday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Chicago Cubs (9-6) taking on the Oakland Athletics (3-14) at 9:40 PM ET on April 18. Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 victory for the Cubs, who are favored by our model.

The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (2-1) versus the Athletics and Ken Waldichuk (0-2).

Cubs vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Cubs vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -185.

The Cubs have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 83 total runs this season.

The Cubs' 3.35 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

