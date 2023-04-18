Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in the second of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB play with 20 total home runs.

Chicago's .446 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Cubs have the second-best batting average in the majors (.289).

Chicago scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (83 total, 5.5 per game).

The Cubs rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .347.

The Cubs strike out 8.5 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

The 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Chicago has a 3.35 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.192).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Stroman is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Stroman is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 frames per appearance on the mound.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Marcus Stroman Logan Gilbert 4/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-2 Away Justin Steele Noah Syndergaard 4/15/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/16/2023 Dodgers W 3-2 Away Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/17/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Kyle Muller 4/18/2023 Athletics - Away Marcus Stroman Ken Waldichuk 4/19/2023 Athletics - Away Justin Steele James Kaprielian 4/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Hayden Wesneski Dustin May 4/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Marcus Stroman Clayton Kershaw

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.