The Chicago Cubs (9-6) and the Oakland Athletics (3-14) will match up on Tuesday, April 18 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with Marcus Stroman pitching for the Cubs and Ken Waldichuk toeing the rubber for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Athletics are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-185). The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-1, 1.00 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (0-2, 10.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Cubs and Athletics matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-185), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Patrick Wisdom get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in seven games this season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.

The Cubs have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Cubs won each of the four games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win three times (17.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Cubs vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Ian Happ 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1200 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.