Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has three doubles and four walks while hitting .193.
- Andrus has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (18.8%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.
- In two games this season, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.48).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.02 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 4.02 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.