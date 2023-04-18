Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Elvis Andrus (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .193 with three doubles and four walks.
- Andrus has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), with multiple hits three times (18.8%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In two games this year, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.48).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Falter (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.80 ERA and nine strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.80 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
