On Tuesday, Elvis Andrus (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .193 with three doubles and four walks.

Andrus has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), with multiple hits three times (18.8%).

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In two games this year, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings