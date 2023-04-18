The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Orioles.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .350.

Burger has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in four games this year (50.0%), leaving the park in 17.4% of his chances at the plate.

In four games this year (50.0%), Burger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this year.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

