The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)

  • Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Sosa had a hit in three games last year (out of 11 games played, 27.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 11 games last season, he hit one dinger.
  • Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last year.
  • He scored in three of his 11 games last season.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 4
.100 AVG .133
.143 OBP .133
.150 SLG .333
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 4
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Wheeler (0-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
