Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)
- Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa had a hit in three games last year (out of 11 games played, 27.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 11 games last season, he hit one dinger.
- Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last year.
- He scored in three of his 11 games last season.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.100
|AVG
|.133
|.143
|OBP
|.133
|.150
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler (0-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
