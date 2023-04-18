On Tuesday, Luis Robert (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 18 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .569.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%) Robert has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (40.0%).

In 26.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (40.0%), Robert has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (46.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings