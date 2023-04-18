The Chicago Cubs and Luis Torrens, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luis Torrens At The Plate

Torrens is batting .300 with a walk.

Torrens has a hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Torrens has an RBI in one game this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings