Tuesday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (6-10) and the Philadelphia Phillies (6-10) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-6, with the White Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (0-1) to the mound, while Zack Wheeler (0-1) will answer the bell for the Philadelphia Phillies.

White Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 8, Phillies 7.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The White Sox have been favorites in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won two of its five games when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored 74 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The White Sox's 5.72 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule