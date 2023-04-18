Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .256 with three home runs.
- Gomes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364 with two homers.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in six games this season (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Gomes has driven in a run in six games this season (60.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.74 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.9 per game).
- Waldichuk (0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 10.20 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .344 to opposing hitters.
