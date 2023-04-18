Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .298 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In five games this year, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|10
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.48 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.