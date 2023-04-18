On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .298 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Grandal has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In five games this year, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 10
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 5.48 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Wheeler (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
