Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .298 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In five games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|10
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.48 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.80 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.80 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
