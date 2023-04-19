Cody Bellinger -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on April 19 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is batting .302 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.
  • Bellinger will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer during his last games.
  • Bellinger has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • In eight games this season (50.0%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this season (62.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.47 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Miller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.