Cubs vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner will take on Shea Langeliers and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 3:37 PM ET.
The Cubs are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+150). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.
Cubs vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-185
|+150
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (6-2).
- Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 64.9%.
- In the 16 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-8-0).
- The Cubs have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-4
|5-2
|4-4
|6-2
|6-5
|4-1
