How to Watch the Cubs vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs face Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 20 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .435.
- The Cubs have the third-best batting average in the league (.285).
- Chicago has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (87 total runs).
- The Cubs are fourth in baseball with a .346 on-base percentage.
- Cubs batters strike out 8.4 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has a 3.14 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.166).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Steele is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.
- Steele is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the hill.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-2
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Grove
|4/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 3-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Urías
|4/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Kyle Muller
|4/18/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ken Waldichuk
|4/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Mason Miller
|4/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Grove
|4/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Urías
|4/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Dustin May
|4/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Blake Snell
