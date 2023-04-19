The Chicago Cubs and Edwin Rios, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edwin Ríos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edwin Ríos At The Plate

Rios is hitting .071 with a home run and three walks.

Rios has gotten a hit once in six games this year, but has had no games with more than one.

He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Rios has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings