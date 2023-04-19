The Chicago Cubs and Edwin Rios, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate

  • Rios is hitting .071 with a home run and three walks.
  • Rios has gotten a hit once in six games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
  • He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Rios has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.47).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
  • Miller takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
