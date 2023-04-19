Edwin Ríos Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Edwin Rios, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Edwin Ríos At The Plate
- Rios is hitting .071 with a home run and three walks.
- Rios has gotten a hit once in six games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Rios has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.47).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
- Miller takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
