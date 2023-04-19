Eloy Jimenez -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .184 with two doubles and four walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in six games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.

Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings