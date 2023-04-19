The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and two RBI), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .206 with three doubles and five walks.

Andrus has recorded a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).

In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.

In two games this year, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

