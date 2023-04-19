Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Eric Hosmer (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer is hitting .227 with two doubles and four walks.
- Hosmer has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).
- In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In six games this year (42.9%), Hosmer has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had more than one.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.47 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
- Miller will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 24-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.
