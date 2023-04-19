The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is hitting .311 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

In 12 of 16 games this season (75.0%) Happ has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (37.5%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (18.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (43.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings