After going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Phillies.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .308 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.

This year, Burger has tallied at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 50.0% of his games this season, and 16.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 50.0% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 30.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in five of 10 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings