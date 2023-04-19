On Wednesday, Nick Madrigal (coming off going 1-for-1 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Athletics.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has two doubles and a walk while hitting .320.

Madrigal is batting .364 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In seven of 11 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Madrigal has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

