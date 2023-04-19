Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After batting .263 with a double, six home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Mason Miller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Athletics.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (16) this season while batting .281 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Wisdom enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .348 with five homers.
- Wisdom has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 40.0% of his games this year, and 12.9% of his plate appearances.
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (46.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (20.0%).
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (66.7%), including four games with multiple runs (26.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (71.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.47 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
- Miller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 24-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.