After batting .263 with a double, six home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Mason Miller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Athletics.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (16) this season while batting .281 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Wisdom enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .348 with five homers.
  • Wisdom has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 40.0% of his games this year, and 12.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Wisdom has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (46.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (20.0%).
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (66.7%), including four games with multiple runs (26.7%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (57.1%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.47 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
  • Miller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 24-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
