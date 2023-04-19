Wednesday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (7-11) and Philadelphia Phillies (7-11) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on April 19.

The Philadelphia Phillies will give the ball to Taijuan Walker (1-1, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.20 ERA).

White Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 White Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won two of eight games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (81 total), Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule